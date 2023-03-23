Kathy Waldvogel was guest speaker at the March 11 National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Four Peaks Chapter meeting. Organizers said she gave an engaging and fact-filled talk about her book, “Spies, Soldiers, Couriers and Saboteurs,” directed at middle school readers.
A former fifth grade social studies teacher, Waldvogel spent six years researching and gathering information about women who participated in or contributed to the success of the American Revolution. In each of the 14 chapters, these little-known women are highlighted for their efforts in the war.