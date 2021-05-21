American Legion Post 58 named Jack Luscher as Veteran of the Month recently.
Luscher served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1970. He was a Naval aviator, qualified in fixed wing operations from aircraft carriers and was fire team leader of Helicopter Attack Gunship Teams in Vietnam from April 1967 until May 1968 during the TET Offensive.
He was assigned temporary duty with U.S. Army 334th Aviation Company and supported Navy Seal Operations for Teams One and Two with MACV-SOG.
His awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross, 32 Air Medals, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (air), Presidential Unit Citation, Naval Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Combat Action Award, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device. He also received awards from the governments of South Vietnam and Thailand.