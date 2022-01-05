Sherlock Holmes, the world’s first and most famous consulting detective, is the featured player at the Golden Age of Radio meeting Thursday, Jan. 6.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Community Center. Community Center membership is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings. Currently, face coverings are recommended but not required as a safety precaution in all Town buildings.
The legend that is Sherlock Holmes was born in 1887, in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novella, “A Study in Scarlet.” Over the course of the rest of his life, Doyle added another three novellas plus 56 short stories about Holmes and his deductive crime-solving abilities.
In 1930, Holmes debuted on radio in a long-running series originally scripted and produced by Edith Meiser. The first to portray Sherlock Holmes on the air was William Gillette, the famous Broadway actor who created the on-stage persona of Holmes complete with deerstalker cap, inverness cape and meerschaum pipe.
Golden Age of Radio will replay shows that feature Basil Rathbone, Sir John Gielgud and Tom Conway playing the title role of the master sleuth.
Detective shows are but one category of the many timeless radio programs in the extensive Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library available to all members of the Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
