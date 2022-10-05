With a month before the November election, the Liberal Ladies are meeting at the Community Center tonight, Oct. 5, with a packed agenda. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP today before check-in at 3 p.m.
The meeting starts promptly at 3:20 p.m. and the cost is $5 to attend. To RSVP, email libladies@gmail.com.
Several state and local candidates will attend the Liberal Ladies meeting to discuss the final stages of their campaign and plans to win in November. Each candidate will have about 10 minutes to talk.
Candidates that have confirmed their attendance include State Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes, Arizona Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes, Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Lauren Kuby, Maricopa County Attorney candidate Julie Gunnigle and Arizona Superintendent of Public Education candidate Kathy Hoffman.
Lillian Acker, an FHUSD board candidate, will also be in attendance with about 5 minutes to speak to the group.
FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodinski and former FHUSD Superintendent Patrick Sweeney will educate the club on the district's capital bond and District Additional Assistance Override items on November's ballot.
“We must ‘get out the vote’ because our fundamental rights and democracy are at stake,” a press release said.
There will be no One Minute Announcements at the meeting due to the packed agenda for this month.