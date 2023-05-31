Hard-boiled and wise-cracking, the private eyes of radio’s yesterday are heard again at the Golden Age of Radio meeting on Thursday, June 1, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.
First up on the afternoon’s program is “The Adventures of Philip Marlowe,” starring Gerald Mohr as Raymond Chandler’s hard-nosed gumshoe.
Next up is the “Richard Diamond Show,” created and written by Blake Edwards and starring Dick Powell. Each episode opened with Powell whistling the theme song and usually ended with a song.
“The Saint” closes the afternoon’s entertainment. Created by author Leslie Charteris, the role of Simon Templar (A.K.A. the Saint) was played by various actors while Louise Arthur played Templar’s assistant, Patricia Holm.
Detective shows and other classic radio programs are archived in the Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library, an extensive collection of timeless radio broadcasts on records, tapes and CDs.
Community Center Membership is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, The Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of the first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into homes throughout a significant period of history.