The Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) club has changed their monthly meeting date to the third Thursday of each month.

The next meeting will be held on Oct. 20, at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr. Suite 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. The format will be a Candidate Rodeo Roundup wherecandidates are allowed five minutes to speak about their plans once elected to office.