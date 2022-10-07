The Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) club has changed their monthly meeting date to the third Thursday of each month.
The next meeting will be held on Oct. 20, at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr. Suite 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. The format will be a Candidate Rodeo Roundup wherecandidates are allowed five minutes to speak about their plans once elected to office.
Thiseducational event will feature many of our local conservative candidates running for positionswithin Legislative District three, as well as candidates at the local, county, state and national levels.
Attendees are encouraged to wear western attire. Members and family members or guests areinvited to attend. A $5 donation is appreciated from non-members. Visit the organization’swebsite at rwoth.com to make reservations, and for more information, email republicanwomenofthehills@gmail.com.