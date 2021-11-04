The Republican Women of Fountain Hills (RWOTH) hosted Congressman David Schweikert at its recent meeting.
Other speakers were Judge Andrew Guild and Jim Lamon.
Schweikert gave an update on what is happening in Congress, urging citizens to contact their representatives and senators about the trillion-dollar spending package. Schweikert is running for reelection in 2022.
Judge Andrew Gould also addressed the group. Gould is running for state attorney general. He said his platform would be to establish an election integrity task force and would focus on water issues and border issues.
U.S. senatorial hopeful Jim Lamon is challenging Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) for the senate. He first must win the primary to run against Kelly. Lamon said his top priorities are American-first jobs, stopping illegal immigration and ending “politics as usual.”
RWOTH has more than 130 members who promote political education for women in Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Scottsdale. The next meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Vu Bistro, 14815 E. Shea Blvd. Register at rwoth.com.