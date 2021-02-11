The Fountain Hills Republican Club’s 9 a.m. meeting Saturday, Feb. 20, will feature former and current Town Council members as keynote speakers.
Two of the council members, Dennis Brown and Art Tolis, who recently stepped down from their service will discuss their most notable achievements. They also will share any regrets they had during their time as elected officials.
Gerry Friedel and Mike Scharnow, who serve on the council now, will discuss their immediate and long-term goals to improve the lives of their constituents in Fountain Hills.
The in-person meeting, with a virtual option, will be held at Adero, 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive. Coffee service and light snacks will be available. A full breakfast can be purchased before or after the meting in one of the resort’s restaurants.
Members are encouraged to meet in person. Those wishing to participate virtually should contact the club at fhrepublican@gmail.com to obtain codes for virtually attending.
A number of club members have suffered serious effects of the virus; it will be required for all attending in person to wear face coverings for the duration of the meeting.
Upcoming speakers at the Fountain Hills Republican Club include U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (March 20); Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (April 17); Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward (May 15); and Maricopa County Republican Party Chair Mickie Niland (June 19).
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or check out the Facebook page.