U.S. Congressman David Schweikert is guest speaker at the Saturday, March 20, Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting.
The event will be held at Calvary Chapel, 13215 N. Verde River Dr. Attendees can register beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 9 a.m.
The meeting will feature a special “Irish flavor,” and attendees are asked to wear green.
Club members and like-minded Independents and Republican guests are encouraged to meet in person. Those wishing to attend virtually may send an email to fhrepublican@gmail.com for the code.
The communication system will be checked before the meeting to ensure good quality sound for virtual attendees.
Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and socially distance.
Instead of a 50-50 raffle, several Irish-related prizes will be raffled off.
For more information about the Republican Club and its activities, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or the Facebook page.