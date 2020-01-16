The Fountain Hills Republican Club meets Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Community Center at 9 a.m.
The meet and greet/registration/social period begins at 8:30 a.m. with light breakfast refreshments and coffee.
Keynote Speakers State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and State Rep. Jay Lawrence will discuss the 2020 legislative session.
Immediately after the presentation, the club's signature White Elephant Auction will be held. The annual event is always fun with the district legislators as the auctioneers. This is the perfect opportunity to re-gift a Christmas or birthday present that is usable but no longer fits your decor or lifestyle. Items need not be new, but must be in good shape. All donations remain anonymous unless the giver wants to disclose that they donated the item.
All members and friends of the Fountain Hills Republican Club are encouraged to bring items for the auction. The items should be wrapped; newspaper would be ideal, although a gift bag or shoe box will do. The items need to be tagged with an estimated value. This will assist the auctioneers with their marketing of the white elephant gifts.
Nominations for the FHRC “Republican of the Year” are now being accepted. The sub-committee chair is Edith Stock. Paper for submission of names will be available at the January meeting. Nominations and reasons for the nomination can also be submitted by email to Edith Stock at Eulachris1893@gmail.com.