Fountain Hills Republican Club will hear from two party officials at the next meeting Saturday, Nov. 21.
GOP State Chair Kelli Ward and Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri will speak. The meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. at the Community Center with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. In addition to the in-person meeting, others are invited to monitor the event virtually at gotomeeting.com/join/947689285.
Attendees will hear behind-the-scenes stories of the election. Ward will focus on the work that went on during the campaign, on election day. She also will map out the future of the Arizona Republican Party. Chucri will take a professional look at the election process.
For more information, visit fountasinhillsrepublicanclub.org or check out its Facebook page.