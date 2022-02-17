It will be another busy Saturday for Fountain Hills Republican Club members.
The monthly meeting is set for Saturday, Feb. 19, beginning with the 8:30 a.m. social time followed by the meeting at 9 a.m.
Corporation Commission candidate Kim Owens is keynote speaker. Other speakers include the six conservative candidates for Fountain Hills mayor and town council. Those invited are Joe Arpaio and Kelly Smith (mayor) and council candidates Mark Biermann, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth.
During the forum each candidate will take turns drawing an issued-related question out of a basket. The candidates’ performance in addressing these questions will then be graded by club members, who will take part in a straw poll.
For further details, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or Facebook.