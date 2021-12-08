Fountain Hills Republican Club members will be back at the Community Center for their next meeting Saturday, Dec. 11.
The meeting will be held a week earlier than usual due to Christmas activities at the center. A Christmas potluck will be featured. Attendees are asked to contact Susan Sirls at susansirls514@gmail.com to let her know what dish they plan to prepare.
Members will gather at 8:15 a.m. to enjoy a full breakfast ahead of the 9 a.m. business meeting. Members are also encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to support the USMC Reserves’ Toys for Tots campaign.
Dave Nelson, former commandant of Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 is coordinator for the toy drive. Republican Club Treasurer Bill Fraser, who also is president of Fountain Hills Toymakers, Inc., will offer for sale some of the 500 toys his club’s volunteers have made this year.
Funds from the sale of the wooden toys will go to woodworking supplies for Bill’s Elves, who will start working immediately on next Christmas’s toys.
In addition to the holiday festivities, Amy Shepard, specialist with the National Community Outreach program, will speak. Her talk will cover important initiatives based at ASU, focusing on political history and leadership. Shepard will share how the project is preparing tomorrow’s leaders.
For more information visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or the club’s Facebook page.