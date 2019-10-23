After a successful annual Fountain Hills Republican Club picnic, interested persons will have another opportunity to renew friendships today, Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The club will hold its monthly social at the All American Sports Grill. There will be no speeches, just food, refreshments and good company.
Republicans and like-minded Independents are invited. There is a no-host cash bar and happy hour prices starting at 5 p.m.
The club has a busy agenda for the next two months. The new Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel will speak in November. Radio host Mike Broomhead is guest speaker in December.
Members also will be active during the Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts and during the Thanksgiving Day Parade. They also will collect Toys for Tots at the November and December meetings.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org, or check out facebook.com/fountainhillsrepublicanclub.