The Fountain Hills Republican Club's Monthly Meeting will be held Saturday, March 19, at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Registration for the meeting begins at 8:30 a.m., giving attendees time to enjoy socializing and a light continental breakfast.
The business meeting begins at 9 a.m. The club will host four keynote speakers: Matt Salmon, candidate for governor; Tiffany Shedd, candidate for Arizona attorney general; and two candidates for Corporation Commission, Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson.
For further details visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or on its Facebook page.
The club’s monthly social will be held Wednesday, March 23 at All-American Sports Grille. The event starts at 5 p.m.