Fountain Hills Republican Club’s Saturday, Dec. 12, meeting has a full agenda.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Community Center. Members are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the U.S. Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” drive. Dave Nelson, commandant of the Fountain Hills Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 is coordinating the collection.
Club member Bill Fraser, who is president of the Fountain Hills Toymakers, Inc., will be selling some of the 700 toys the organization made this year. Proceeds from the sales will go to woodworking supplies for Bill’s Elves, who will immediately begin building toys for local underprivileged children for next Christmas.
In addition to the festivities, KTAR radio talk show personality Mike Broomhead will be guest speaker. Broomhead is a popular speaker at the local Republican Club.
While past Christmas meetings, Republican Club members have brought potluck dishes to share, but the pandemic halted that plan this year. The group hopes to reestablish the tradition next Christmas.
Registration for Saturday’s meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. Members are encouraged to attend in person with safety restrictions in place. Those wishing to attend virtually may contact club First Vice President Boe James, who will provide attendance codes. Email James at fhrepublican@gmail.com.
For more information about Fountain Hills Republican Club, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org, or check out the club’s Facebook page.