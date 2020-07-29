Fountain Hills Republican Club’s July meeting was held virtually.
Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Alex Kolodin, who are vying as the Republican candidates to represent LD23 in the state senate were speakers. Ugenti-Rita is the incumbent.
Following their presentations, questions and answers were moderated by President Cecil Yates and Vice President Boe James.
The Aug. 15 meeting also may have to be held virtually due to novel coronavirus restrictions. The Primary Election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4; primary winners will be invited to speak at the event.
Mail-in ballots should be sent by today, Wednesday, July 29. Otherwise, they may be dropped off at the town’s voting center by Tuesday, Aug. 4. The center is located at Plaza Fountainside, at Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. The center is open each day through Election Day except Sunday, Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The center will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Republican Club is urging those who have not voted to write in the name of Jim O’Connor for Corporation Commission. He is one of three Republicans running for the office. There are three possible vacant seats.
For more information about the club, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org, or check out its Facebook page.