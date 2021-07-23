At the recent Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting two significant presentations were made.
Edith Stock, chair of the club’s Scholarship Committee, researched widely to find worthy causes where the club could help make a difference to the younger generation.
Amy Shepard, National Community Outreach specialist representing Political History and Leadership at ASU, was on-hand to accept a $500 donation from the Fountain Hills Republican Club.
The program provides students with a strong foundation in the history of politics and political thought with a special emphasis on the role of leadership. It prepares students for leadership in their own careers, political or otherwise.
The organization relies on private donations. Club officials said they hope residents will consider donating funds to the program. They also encourage students to consider taking advantage of the program.
The Fountain Hills Republican Club’s contribution will go toward supporting undergraduate programs, scholarships, internships, high school leadership academics, classroom instructors and outside speakers.
Following the presentation of the first award, Stock presented an additional check for $500 to fellow board member Kurt Pare.
Pare accepted the check on behalf of the Young American Foundation (YAF), an organization he has been actively supporting for some time. Although Scott Walker, the new president of the foundation, could not be present to take the check, he sent an appreciative letter to the Fountain Hills Republican Club.
YAF’s mission is to commit to ensure that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise and traditional values.
As the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement, the Foundation introduces thousands of American youth to these principles. YAF plans to accomplish its mission by providing essential conferences, seminars, educational materials, internships, and speakers to young people across the country.
The money donated by the Fountain Hills Republican Club will help sponsor a student at YAF’s National Conservative Student Conference to be held in Houston during the first week of August.
The Fountain Hills Republican Club meets monthly on the third Saturday at 9 a.m. Leaders from the state, the county and from the town are highlighted each month as keynote speakers.
For more information about the club and its activities visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org and/or check out the Facebook page.
Another opportunity to meet fellow Republicans and conservative minded Independents will be at the club’s monthly social on Wednesday July 28 at 5 p.m. at the All-American Sports Grill, 16872 Ave of the Fountains.