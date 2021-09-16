The Fountain Hills Republican Club will meet Saturday, Sept 18, at Christ’s Church, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave.
Registration and social period start at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. Join the meeting virtually by emailing fhrepublican@gmail.com to obtain required codes.
Speakers are candidate for state senate Jan Dubauskas; candidate for superintendent of public instruction Shiry Sapir; and candidate for secretary of state Shawnna Bolick.
Members also will discuss the annual picnic, set for Saturday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Golden Eagle Park. Reservations are required. For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or go on Facebook.