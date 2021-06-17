Fountain Hills Republican Club’s monthly meeting is set for Saturday, June 19.
Members will gather at the Community Center beginning at 9 a.m. Registration and social period begins at 8:30am.
One of the guest speakers this month is someone close to home, Dr. Richard Rutkowski.
He has been involved in local politics for many years. He was elected by his fellow precinct committeemen to the position of chairman of Legislative District 23.
The district includes Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and part of Scottsdale. It is the precinct volunteers’ task to keep constituents informed about state and local politics. They also work hard to elect good Republican candidates.
Rutkowski will inform attendees of key legislation and will share how members of the club can get even more involved to make a difference. Fountain Hills has several precincts with openings for new PCs. Rutkowski will discuss the duties of these critical, grassroot positions.
The club also will hear Mickie Niland, chair of Maricopa County Legislative Districts. She was elected by fellow PCs at the January 2021 Maricopa County Republican mandatory meeting.
Niland brings her strong leadership qualities to her position.
Republican Club members, along with fellow, like-minded Independent and Republican guests are encouraged to meet in-person. Some attendees will want to join the meeting virtually. They should contact the club at FHRepublican@gmail.com to obtain required codes.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or go to Facebook.