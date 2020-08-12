Fountain Hills Republican Club meets Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 9 a.m.
The group will meet virtually in accordance to COVID-19 safety measures restricting gatherings to 50 or fewer. The club typically is attended by more than 80 members.
U.S. Congressman David Schweikert will speak, and other primary election winners are expected to attend. Schweikert and other candidates will answer questions following their speeches.
Members and those requesting information will be provided with the link and meeting password. A brief training will be available for those who have not attended a virtual meeting. Email a phone number to fhrepublican@gmail.com. A club representative will call back.
For more information about the club and its activities, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or check out the Facebook page.