Fountain Hills Republican Club will hold its holiday breakfast meeting Saturday, Dec. 14.
Members will enjoy a potluck breakfast with the program. Keynote speaker is Mike Broomhead.
Attendees are asked to bring their favorite dish. A heating source will be available.
Members and guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the USMC Reserves Toys for Tots campaign.
Additionally, club member Bill Fraser, who is president of the Fountain Hills Toymakers Inc. will be in attendance selling some of the toys created by his club’s volunteers. Proceeds will go to woodworking supplies for Bill’s Elves, who start working on next year’s supply of toys for local underprivileged children.
Each year, the local Republican Club puts money aside in its budget for educational purposes. In the past, students have received scholarships. This year, the club will present checks to two educational organizations.
Fountain Hills Middle School Principal James Carrick will receive a check for tuition assistance for seventh and eighth grade attendees at out-of-state programs.
The club will present a check to the school of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University. Representing the school will be Manager of the school Roxane Barwick, school Founder Professor Donald Critchlow and Senior Associate Director of Development for the Social Sciences in the College of Liberal Arts, Clayton Tenquist.
Broomhead, a popular speaker at the club’s past meetings, is a well-known radio talk show host on 550 KFYI. He has built a reputation for being among the most influential voices in Arizona and in the military community.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Community Center, preceded by a potluck breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org.