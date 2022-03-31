A Fountain Hills Republican Club official remarked at his recent meeting that “The club must have been blessed with Irish luck, due to the quality of the speakers.”
The club met at the Community Center and heard from Gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon, Tiffany Shedd, a candidate for State Attorney General, along with Corporation Commissioner candidates Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson.
Salmon led the speakers and talked about his work in Washington. After reminding attendees that he is the candidate with the experience and strong record of leadership to run on, he turned to his plans if he is elected. A primary goal is to manage the immigration issues at the southern border.
Shedd’s talk also covered the border issue. She and her family are farmers from the Casa Grande area, Shedd brought illustrations of items she said were discarded by illegal immigrants to carry illicit drugs for cartels.
Myers and Thompson bring what club members called “a wealth of experience to take on the Commission role.
Myers has a background with water issues, and Thompson has served on the Mesa City Council, working with utility companies’ accountability.
A big part of their presentation included discussion about nuclear power. Myers talked about micro nuclear reactors.
The reactors are upgrades to the existing technology. Micro nuclear reactors have been designed to be 100 times more efficient, 300 times safer and are able to be built at a factory and shipped to location on semi-trucks. They can, therefore, be easily added to the infrastructure as growth occurs.
Myers said he hopes Arizona and the Arizona Corporation Commission would clear the path for such development of the technology.
Following questions, attendees were able to talk to candidates running for local offices. Joe Arpaio is running for mayor, while Council candidates Allen Skillicone and Brenda Kalivianakis were in attendance.
For more information about the Fountain Hills Republican Club, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or its Facebook page.