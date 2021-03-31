Hometown Congressman David Schweikert shared the state of affairs in Washington, D.C., with Fountain Hills Republican Club members recently.
In a press release to The Times about the meeting, Schweikert said he corrected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a debate when she said 83 percent of the last administration’s tax cuts had gone to the country’s wealthiest people.
The press release indicated that Schweikert said the cuts were between 23 and 24 percent.
The release continued, “Due to the result of the tax cuts it had been the best of times, before the COVID hit, for people of color…and women when for the first time in decades…[they] received increases in their standard of living.”
The release also said Schweikert presented the facts about the recent $1.9 trillion relief bill. Quoting the Wall Street Journal, “less than half that money will go to COVID-related projects.”
Schweikert encouraged attendees to fact check information then, in a grassroot effort, share the information with “everyone you meet to correct their perception.”
The release also included a full slate of speakers at its upcoming meetings.
Speakers include Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (April 17); Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward (May 15); LD 23 Chair Rich Rutkowski and Maricopa County Republican Chair Mickie Niland (June 19); Gov. Doug Ducey (July 17); and County Assessor Eddie Cook (Aug. 21).
