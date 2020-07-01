At its first in-person meeting since February, more than 80 members of the Fountain Hills Republican Club met at DC Bar & Grill Saturday, June 20.
Primary candidates presented their platforms to the gathering. Keynote speakers were the three Republican candidates for the LD23 House seat, incumbents Jay Lawrence and John Kavanagh and newcomer Joseph Chaplik. Other speakers included candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, former Chief Deputy Jerry Sheridan and Glendale Police Office Mike Crawford.
Arizona Corporation Commission candidates Eric Sloan and Lea Marquez Peterson spoke briefly. Write-in candidate Jim O’Connor was represented by a surrogate.
Republican Alex Kolodin and incumbent Michelle Ugenti-Rita, candidates for LD23 Senate seat, also were present. They will keynote the July 18 Republican Club meeting.
Republican LD23 Chair Nancy Ordowski and First Vice Chair rich Rutkowski also attended the meeting.
Boe James, the club’s first vice president, said campaigns have been restricted in contact or outreach with voters due to the coronavirus. Attendees were glad to see candidates in person.