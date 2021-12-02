The Fountain Hills Republican Club held its monthly meeting recently and the two important subjects on the agenda could impact Fountain Hills for years to come, according to the speakers.
U.S. Congressman David Schweikert, along with Jan Dubauskas, candidate for State Senate, used maps and other visual aids to demonstrate the possible impact of redistricting across the state. The decisions by the Redistricting Committee in 2021 will be in place until 2031.
Prior to the Republican Club meeting, the Arizona Redistricting Committee held a meeting to hear feedback from those concerned about the first draft of the lines that had already been drawn.
Club members reported that there was much consternation by the subjects attending that 4 1/2 hour meeting. Those attending represented Fountain Hills, Scottsdale and Anthem. There were questions about why Fountain Hills and Anthem were being considered for the same district. Both constituents of Anthem and Fountain Hills said they could not understand what these two communities had in common. There was a similar reaction by those viewing the map and hearing from the two presenters at the Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting.
Members said they hope the Redistricting Committee has heard the message loud and clear and will go back to the drawing board.
The other area of focus that was on the Fountain Hills Republican Club’s agenda was from those who may be serving on the Town Council after the elections next year.
The format for the questioning was devised by Chris Enos and his committee. Three of the candidates for council, Mark Biermann, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth, and one mayoral candidate Kelly Smith were given the opportunity to introduce themselves.
Candidates selected a question/issue to address. Club President Cecil Yates then matched a playing card with a list of topics to be addressed. Candidates would then be asked for their response.
Those attending the meeting had favorable comments about the knowledge and answers of the candidates. Several attendees commented that if any of those speaking from the stage were elected their ideas would have a positive impact on the future of the town.
Yates thanked the more than 20 walkers who accompanied the Republican Club float in the Thanksgiving Parade and the town residents who came out to line the route and add their favorable comments as the contingent passed by.
Members and guests are reminded that there will be no social on the fourth Wednesday of December due to the holidays, however, there will be a gathering of members and guests at the “First Saturday of the Month” get together at Baked Goods 4 the Soul Bakery on December 4 and 9:30 a.m.
For further information about the Club visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or facebook.com/FountainHillsRepublicanClub.