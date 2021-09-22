Fiscal topics were the order of the day at the recent Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting.
Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen and County Assessor Eddie Cook were guest speakers at the meeting.
Allen served as a state legislator for 11 of the past 18 years, starting in 2002. He served as Republican Majority Leader in 2017 and 2018.
He was elected treasurer last November. His office is responsible for collecting all real and property taxes for more than 1,700 tax districts in the county.
Cook assumed office in February 2020 then was elected to the position in November.
The assessor annually notices and administers over 1.8 million real and personal property parcels/accounts. The full cash value of property in the county is more than $607.5 billion.
In addition to the meeting, club members also discussed the annual GOP Picnic, set for Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will be held at the Saguaro Ramada in Golden Eagle Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Additional information is available at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or on the club’s Facebook page.