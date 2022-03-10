The Fountain Hills Republican Club members filled the Community Center at its most recent meeting to hear Fountain Hills Town Council candidates.
Kim Owens, who is running for Corporation Commission, also spoke to the group.
Owens has a long tenure in public service, rate-payer advocacy and energy and water regulation to the Arizona Corporation Commission. She also served 20 years on the Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board.
In her presentation, Owens promised to respect the rights of consumers and businesses, no matter their size or influence.
Following her presentation, four candidates running for Town Council answered questions from the audience. Candidates who attended were Mark Biermann, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth.
Each candidate offered an opening statement then took turns drawing questions from a bank of some 50 issue-oriented inquiries.
According to a press release from the club, several principles were agreed upon by all four candidates.
They expressed concerns over “the transparency of certain members of the current Council,” the release states.
Other concerns were conveyed by various candidates upon answering their selected questions.
For more information on the activities of Fountain Hills Republican Club, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or check its Facebook page.
The club’s social is set for Wednesday, March 23, at All-American Grill. The first Saturday of each month is a gathering at Sun Baked Goods 4 the Soul.