Fountain Hills Republican Club members and guests are welcome to attend the next Breakfast Get-2-Gether Saturday, Nov. 6.
The meeting, which is casual and informal, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Sun Baked Food 4 the Soul, 16842 E. Parkview Ave.
The club also will hold its annual picnic Saturday, Oct. 16, at Golden Eagle Park from 4 to 6 p.m. The deadline to register has passed, but if there are those who wish to attend, they may contact Chris Brant at chrisppbrant@gmail.com. He said registration is important for food orders.