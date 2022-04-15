Guest speakers, a party and the announcement of “Republican of the Year” will be highlighted at the Saturday, April 16, Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting.
The club will hold its annual Spring Potluck Party starting at 8:15 a.m. at the Community Center. Attendees are asked to bring a family favorite recipe and a dish to share.
The official meeting starts at 9 a.m.
The club will host a number of speakers Saturday, including gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. General Mick McGuire (USAF, ret.) is running for U.S. Senate and is a featured speaker. Attorney General candidate Andy Gould also will speak.
In addition to the breakfast and speakers, the club will announce its Republican of the Year.
Local Republicans and like-minded Independents are welcome to attend the meeting.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or see the club’s Facebook page.