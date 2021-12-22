After the Fountain Hills Republican Club members and guests enjoyed a walkthrough of the decorated Christmas tree forest at the Community Center, they were greeted with an array of members’ favorite family recipes at the annual potluck.
Members had also been encouraged to support the U.S. Marines Corps efforts to gather Toys for Tots. Club members did not disappoint, and those who were unable to bring toys had the option to buy a toy from the Fountain Hills Toymakers, Inc. at the meeting. These toys, in turn, were donated to the Marines’ efforts of providing gifts to under privileged children.
Fountain Hills Toymakers members, who also are Fountain Hills Republican Club members, attended the breakfast.
One of those is Bill Fraser, who several years ago founded the group as a biproduct of the Fountain Hills Woodworkers. Fraser, as Toymakers president, talked about how the organization grew.
Initially, the group of Christmas elves had only men as members, who produced mainly toys for boys. Then along came Ruthe Ingram, joining the group as the first female toymaker. Now the group produces a full range of toys for girls and boys. A total of 460 toys were produced by the group in 2021. Stan and Ann Beers alone produced 256 toys.
Fraser coordinates the distribution of the toys, and many go to students at the McDowell Mountain Elementary School, while others are presented to the students at Fort McDowell. The overflow of toys is delivered to other worthwhile groups such as Vista Colina, a women’s shelter in Phoenix, and the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Along with Fraser’s presentation, club members heard updates of business achieved by the state legislature along with legislation that did not receive enough support to pass. The information was supplied by all three LD23 elected officials: State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, along with State Reps. John Kavanagh and Joseph Chaplik. U.S. Congressman David Schweikert gave insight into the actions in today’s House of Representatives. All current mayoral and council candidates were provided the opportunity to say a few words.
