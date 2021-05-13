Fountain Hills Republic Club hosts Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward at its next meeting this Saturday, May 15.
Registration and social period begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Center. The meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. All Republicans, like-minded Independents and guests are welcome.
Ward will talk about the state Senate audit of Maricopa County ballots. According to the club’s press release, over the past four years, the former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, deviated from the standard norms “on many occasions, and his actions had to be reigned in by not only the Democratic Secretary of State (Katie Hobbs) but also by the Maricopa County Supervisors.”
The press release continues, “One of the sacrosanct privileges of every American citizen is the integrity of their vote which, unfortunately, has come under scrutiny.
“As a result, many Arizonans have some suspicions about the process, and they are joined by nearly 50 percent of the country’s population, who also have some concerns.
“It is important to gain back the confidence of all the public in the election process. Attendees to the meeting on May 15 will receive an update, along with personal experience with the state’s audit of the votes from the leader of the party.
“Ward also will address ‘The nonsense of the accusations by state Democrats and local (TV) news outlets of racism by Republican Senators.’”
In addition to the in-person meeting, some members may want to attend virtually. Those people should contact the club at fhrepublican@gmail.com to obtain the codes.
Additional details about the Fountain Hills Republican Club activities are available at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or on Facebook.
Another opportunity to meet up with fellow Republicans and conservative minded Independents will be at the Club’s Monthly Social Wednesday May 26, at 5 p.m. at the All-American Sports Grill, 16872 Avenue of the Fountains.
Speakers at the next two meetings include Rich Rutkowski, LD 23 chair and Maricopa County Republican chair and Mickie Niland (June 19); Gov. Doug Ducey is invited to speak at the July 17 meeting, and County Assessor Eddie Coo will speak Aug. 21.