Golden Age of Radio returns from quarantine with a sampler of long-running radio classics on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Music lovers who have memberships in the Activity Center will gather at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
Allan Goldberg will present the highly popular “Chase and Sanborn Hour with Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy.” Chase and Sanborn had a nearly 20-year run on radio in various formats and under different names.
Bill Whittaker will then bring back the fun and laughter of the “George Burns and Gracie Allen Show.” Always one of the most popular shows on radio, Burns and Allen first went on the air in 1932 and completed their run in 1950 when they transitioned into the new medium of television.
These and other classic radio programs are available in the Golden Age of Radio extensive collection of timeless radio broadcasts on cassette tapes and CDs. In fact, the Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library is available to all Activity Center members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend meetings of the Golden Age of Radio. Due to the pandemic, attendees must wear masks, and meetings will have limited seating. For more information and to reserve a seat, contact the Activity Center at 480-816-5200.