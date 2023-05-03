Travel into the future from the past when Golden Age of Radio revives classic “Dimension X” and “X Minus One” science-fiction dramas on Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.

“Dimension X” was created by NBC as a 30-minute program that played on the network from April 8, 1950, to September 29, 1951. Stories for the show were adapted from Astounding Science Fiction Magazine, a publication known to run the work of notable writers such as Isaac Asimov, Ray Bradbury and Robert Heinlein, among many others.