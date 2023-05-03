Travel into the future from the past when Golden Age of Radio revives classic “Dimension X” and “X Minus One” science-fiction dramas on Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.
“Dimension X” was created by NBC as a 30-minute program that played on the network from April 8, 1950, to September 29, 1951. Stories for the show were adapted from Astounding Science Fiction Magazine, a publication known to run the work of notable writers such as Isaac Asimov, Ray Bradbury and Robert Heinlein, among many others.
“X Minus One” was a direct extension of “Dimension X.” In fact, the first 15 shows of “X Minus One” were repeats of NBC’s original program. The “X Minus One” series aired on the NBC network from April 24, 1955, to January 9, 1958. Ernest Kinoy and George Lefferts were staff writers for both of these programs and not only adapted stories for the shows but also contributed stories for them.
Science fiction shows and other classic radio programs are archived in the Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library, a collection of timeless radio broadcasts on records, tapes and CDs.
Community Center membership is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, The Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of the first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into homes throughout a significant period of history.