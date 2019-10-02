Boris Karloff is the special Halloween treat when Golden Age of Radio starts its new season tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 3.
The season gets underway at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
There will be terrors and horrors aplenty as Allan Goldberg leads this hair-raising spooktacular featuring Boris Karloff in some of his best work on radio.
The afternoon’s program consists of the legendary Arch Oboler Lights Out production of “Cat Wife,” a broadcast of Edgar Allen Poe’s enduring classic “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and a fun-filled “Boris Karloff’s Haunted House” as aired on the Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy Show.
An avid fan of the early days of radio, Goldberg’s interest in this medium goes back to his childhood and the fond memories he has of listening to the popular shows of the day with his family.
Mystery horror shows are but one category of the many timeless radio programs in the extensive Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library. The library is available to all members of the Activity Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings.
For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961, or the Activity Center at 480-816-5226.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, the Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of the first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into homes throughout a significant period of history.