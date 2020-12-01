Golden Age of Radio remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor when the group meets Thursday, Dec. 3.
Attendees will meet in the Activity Center at the Community Center at 1 p.m.
The program begins with radio reports of the current events preceding the raid on Pearl Harbor, including the sports and popular music of the quiet days before the infamous assault of Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941. In the tense days afterward, radio brought live reports about the U.S. response to the attack and the country’s full involvement in World War II during the early months of 1942.
Allan Goldberg, who works with Bill Whittaker on Golden Age of Radio, will utilize material from his personal Golden Age of Radio collection and present all the major events of the historical period as they originally were broadcast.
An avid fan of Golden Age of Radio and co-leader of the local group, Goldberg’s interest in the medium goes back to his childhood and the fond memories he has of listening to the popular shows of the day with his family.
Activity Center membership is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings. Due to the pandemic, attendees must wear masks. Meetings will have limited seating.
For more information and to reserve a seat, call the Activity Center, 480-816-5200.