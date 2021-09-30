Two years ago, the Fountain Hills Republican Club “reverted back to the wilds,” holding its annual picnic at Golden Eagle Park.
The club skipped the 2020 celebration because of the pandemic, and now in 2021 with many candidates running for office, the local organization will again hold the event at Golden Eagle Park.
The picnic will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Saguaro Ramada Saturday, Oct. 16. The menu includes hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, potato salad, chips, cookies and sodas. Tickets are $15 per person.
Attendees may use their credit cards on the website, fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org, clicking on “picnic reservations.” Alternately, checks may be mailed to FH Republican Club, P.O. Box 17814, Fountain Hills 85269. Early registration is encouraged.
Candidates will be able to mingle with attendees and will take turns at the podium to make their remarks on a variety of topics.