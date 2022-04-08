Fountain Hills Genealogy Group member Linda Harris is guest speaker at the organization’s meeting Monday, April 11.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Community Center. The public is welcome.
Her presentation, titled “We Don’t Talk about Her,” details Harris’ personal search for a missing relative with a shady past. Those researching their family history have happened on at least one such relative and can attest the research involved can be daunting.
Harris found ways to be more creative in her research in looking for documents to help solve a missing relative’s whereabouts while working at the Yuma Family History Center. It was through her experience at the center that led her to become a forensic genealogist consulting with law enforcement.
Membership in the Genealogy Group is not required to attend the meeting. A Zoom option also is available by visiting fhsa.org and clicking on the Fountain Hills chapter’s Zoom meeting link.
For more information about the group and to join, contact Kathleen Maci at kvmaci@hotmail.com.
The Fountain Hills Genealogy Group is a chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona.