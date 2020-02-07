The next Genealogy Club meeting of the Fountain Hills Chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona will be Monday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Community Center. All are welcome.
Genealogist Steven Packer will give a presentation on German research. Packer lived in Germany for five years, first as a missionary for the LDS Church and later as an employee for a German company where he worked with 29 different countries.
He is fluent in written and spoken German. Packer was introduced to genealogy by his father, who in the 1970s researched the Packer family. He contributed to a book published in 1988 on the English Packers. Packer’s mother was a German immigrant who came to America from Dublin, Ireland, at the age of 18.
The Fountain Hills chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona meets September through May on the second Monday of the month. Meetings, unless otherwise published, are at the Community Center.
Everyone is welcome. Mentors are happy to assist beginners in family research.
After the meeting, several members meet at a local restaurant, and all attendees are invited to join them for a no-host lunch.
For more information contact Lisa Reis 480-836-9769.