The next Genealogy Club meeting of the Fountain Hills Chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona is Monday, March 9, at the Community Center.
All are welcome to the 9 a.m. meeting.
Charles Shults is guest speaker. He will present “How Am I Related: A British Isles Overview and Using the Internet.”
The club meets September through May on the second Monday of the month. Mentors are happy to assist beginners in family research.
Following the meeting, members meet at a local restaurant, and all attendees are invited to participate in the no-host lunch. This is a good time to get help with research concerns.
For more information, call Lisa Reis, 480-836-9769.