The public is invited to attend a Fountain Hills Genealogy Group meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center. The topic addressed is Germans from Russia.

Elizabeth Scott will discuss the unique cultural habits and immigration patterns of Germans who immigrated into America from Russia in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Germans from Russia originally settled in the Ukraine area of Russia at the invitation of Czarina Catherine the Great and subsequent Czars.