October is “National Family History Month.”
Fountain Hills Genealogy Club will meet Monday, Oct. 14, to commemorate the month.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Community Center.
As part of the celebration, members and visitors will discuss ways to share family history without writing the traditional family history book. Attendees are encouraged to bring items and ideas of ways they’ve presented their family history such as quilts, woodwork, needlepoint, posters, photo books, etc.
In addition, there will be a short presentation by Barb Winterfield about the history and meaning of the different aspects of a coat of arms. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to create their own family coat of arms. Paper, scissors, pencils and glue will be provided.
The Fountain Hills Chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona meets September through May on the second Monday of the month. Meetings, unless otherwise published, are at the Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend, and mentors are happy to assist beginners in family research. Bring questions and concerns.
After the meeting, several members meet at a local restaurant and all attendees are invited to join them for a no-host lunch.
For more information contact Lisa Reis 480-836-9769.