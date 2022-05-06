The public is welcome to attend the Fountain Hills Genealogy Club meeting on Monday, May 9, at 9 a.m. at the Community Center.
Katie Gertz, president of the Family History Society of Arizona and the East Valley Chapter, will give a presentation on death certificates, one of the most useful documents for genealogical research.
Gertz became her family’s historian in 2008. Her research has taken her back to her seventh great grandparents and her ancestors were some of the earliest pioneers in New York and New Jersey. In 2018, she discovered first cousins that she was unaware of due to a split in her mother’s family in the 1930s.
When she is not researching, Gertz is actively involved in her own business, Kate's Computer Clinic. Known to her customers as “Dr. Kate,” Gertz repairs, installs and teaches about personal computers, both Window-based and all Apple products. She is a certified Apple Product Professional and Microsoft Partner.
The Genealogy Group is the Fountain Hills Chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona. No membership is required to attend this meeting.
Those unable to join the meeting in person can attend via Zoom by visiting the fhsa.org website and clicking on the Fountain Hills Chapter's Zoom meeting link.
For more information, contact Kathleen Maci at kvmaci@hotmail.com.