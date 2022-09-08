The public is welcome to attend the Fountain Hills Genealogy Group meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Community Center in Fountain Hills.
Barb Winterfield will give a presentation on using Ancestry's DNA results and tools to grow a family tree. Many may locate that elusive ancestor, or perhaps a cousin with lots of stories and information. Those may be the key to breaking through a brick wall or helping prove a theory about one’s ancestor's relatives.
Winterfield will give examples of how to use the tools provided by Ancestry that will help categorize, label and locate where DNA matches fit in the family.
The Genealogy Group is the Fountain Hills chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona. Attendees do not need to be a member to attend this meeting.
Can’t make the in-person meeting? The public can attend via Zoom by visiting fhsa.org and clicking on the Fountain Hills chapter's Zoom meeting link. For more information, contact Kathleen Maci at kvmaci@hotmail.com.