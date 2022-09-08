The public is welcome to attend the Fountain Hills Genealogy Group meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Community Center in Fountain Hills.

Barb Winterfield will give a presentation on using Ancestry's DNA results and tools to grow a family tree. Many may locate that elusive ancestor, or perhaps a cousin with lots of stories and information. Those may be the key to breaking through a brick wall or helping prove a theory about one’s ancestor's relatives.