Librarian Shelly Reddy will offer a presentation about genealogy research at the Fountain Hills Genealogy Club meeting Monday, Oct. 11.
The 9 a.m. meeting will include information about resources such as Ancestry Library and Heritage Quest that are available to genealogists through the library system.
Reddy also will share 10 tips for exploring family legacies. With a computer at home, interested persons can research family roots using a variety of library resources.
The meeting will be virtual via Zoom. To attend, go to fhsa.org and click on the Fountain Hills link on the left and launch the meeting.
Reddy has worked for the Maricopa County Library District in varying roles for 13 years. She also has been a speaker for the Arizona Library Association on the topics of technology and community engagement.
For more information contact Kathleen Maci Schmidt at kvmaci@hotmail.com or consult the Family History website fhsa.org. Fountain Hills Genealogy Club is a chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona.