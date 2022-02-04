The Fountain Hills Republican Club members and guests not only were ready to listen to featured speakers at its January meeting, but attendees came armed with extra cash in their pockets to bid on many White Elephant “Treasures.”
The auction is a tradition started by the late Leona Johnson. Three of the speakers, locally elected state officials, took the role of auctioneers, selling off the donated white elephant gifts. Club members participated in the auction, raising money for the club’s scholarship fund.
Congressman David Schweikert opened the meeting, speaking about Washington, D.C., and sharing his thoughts on the results of redistricting. He urged local residents to register, get involved and “vote Republican.”
Local representatives, Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Reps. John Kavanagh and Joseph Chaplik shared their goals for the 2022 legislative session.
According to the club’s press release, and as Kavanagh said earlier, upcoming election reform bills are meant to strengthen the integrity of elections and not to suppress voting.