For 35 years, the Fountain Hills Automobile Club has been drawing local car enthusiasts together. This year, the club has reached an all-time high in club membership.
The FH Auto Club boasts 175 automobiles among its nearly 90 members, which according to FHAC President, Paul Maas, is the largest the club has ever been.
“There are two different kinds of car clubs. One is car specific, like the Corvette Club of Scottsdale. This one is more focused on the community and the members. So, we’re celebrating the Fountain, the Hills and the cars,” Maas said, adding that the community-centered aspect of the club is what keeps members flowing in.
The FH Auto Club has two criteria for joining: members must be residents of Fountain Hills or the Verdes and must own a car that is more than 20 years old.
“I joke that we could take in a 2003 Camry,” Maas cracked, adding that most members own classic cars and trucks, especially from the 1950s and 60s. The Club has several members who own Tri-Fives, which in automobile parlance refers to the 1955, 1956 and 1957 Chevrolets.
Tri-Fives cater to car enthusiasts not only for their classic Americana energy but also because they featured the revolutionary Chevrolet small-block, 265-cubic-inch (4.3 liter) “Turbo-Fire” V8 engine. Following a U.S. trade embargo in 1960, Tri-Fives and other 50’s classic cars are now commonly found roaming the streets of Cuba.
“They put America on the map,” longtime car enthusiast and FH Auto Club Board member, Nate Van Keuren, said.
Special events
According to Van Keuren, the beauty of the club is that there are no regular meetings.
“There’s no stress, no rules. Just come and have fun,” he said.
To carry on the laidback atmosphere, the club hosts two annual events, the Fall Banquet and the Spring Picnic, which are free to members and guests. The club also coordinates regular outings for its members like road trips to popular sites and roll-ins to car shows around the Valley.
“We'll get 15 or 20 cars together, we'll all gather in the Target parking lot and we'll roll,” Mass said.
Last weekend, the club rolled into the Apache Wells Country Club Car Show. On April 15, club members will enjoy a day at the Hall of Flame Firefighter Museum in Tempe and on April 29, a meandering road trip East to Tortilla Flat will commence at 9 a.m.
In support of the community, every year, the FH Auto Club shows out for the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Fountain Hills Day, Concours in the Hills and especially Cruisin’ @ Phil’s, the Sunday car show at Phil’s Filling Station where the public can enjoy breakfast while ogling cool cars in the restaurant parking lot.
The Cruisin’ @ Phil’s car show was co-created 15 years ago by the former Club VP Darrel Hampton and his wife, Becky, who have since passed the responsibility along to current club members Glen and Bev Greytak for the last two years.
A people club
“I used to ride motorcycles and then I got to where I couldn’t safely ride a bike, so I got depressed. There was nothing shiny in the garage,” Van Keuren said.
He started attending car shows and eventually purchased a C5 Corvette (2000) when a church friend mentioned the FH Auto Club.
“All of a sudden, I meet these people and it’s a people club…It’s full of respect, full of care and just a ‘Let’s go enjoy together and share adventures-type thing.’
“So, it doesn’t matter if you got an old car or a new car, they’re happy to see you. And I think that’s why we keep gaining new members.”
Maas found out about the club a few years ago after he drove his classic 1959 Buick cross-country from Minnesota to Fountain Hills via Route 66. He started hanging out at Phil’s Filling Station and began running into locals who understood his interests.
“I signed up for the club and then they tricked me into being president,” Mass joked, saying that the club is always in search of new, vibrant car enthusiasts who are friendly and willing to show off their automobiles.
Cars w/o borders
Looking to the future, Maas hopes to set up a liaison with Fountain Hills Sister Cities to connect with automobile lovers around the world, especially in Fountain Hills’ Sister City, Dierdorff, Germany.
“I will almost guarantee somewhere in that city is a Tri-Five Chevy,” Mass said.
For more information and to see upcoming events for the Fountain Hills Automobile Club, visit fhautoclub.com, the Facebook page @Fountain Hills Automobile Club or send an email to info@fhautoclub.com.