The Friends in the Hills Welcome Club is holding its bi-annual fundraiser at the
Fountain Hills Community Center on Friday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. for bidding on the raffle and silent auction items. Cash or check is accepted (no credit card capability).
Funds raised by this event will be given to local non-profit organizations. Friends in the Hills is a 501(c)7 non-profit that has over 400 members from Fountain Hills and the surrounding area. The Club welcome public attendance at this event, however, nonmembers must come as a guest of a member who can register them for the luncheon online ($25 via credit card) at friendsinthehillsaz.org.
Attendees must purchase their tickets by Tuesday, Nov. 1, as that is the deadline for lunch reservations. The club thanks past and present attendees for helping Friends in the Hills provide aid to the community.
For questions on donated items or further information on this event, contact Natalie Hogeboom at 480-363-0370.
