The Friends in the Hills Welcome Club held its first meeting of the new year Jan. 8.
A meeting highlight included awarding $11,000 in fundraising proceeds to several local organizations including Boys & Girls Club, Fountain Hills Toy Makers, Inc., Fountain Hills Theater, Extended Hands Food Bank, Fountain Hills Coalition and AZ Brain Food.
Maren Hunt, Fountain Hills Library’s branch manager, was guest speaker. She enlightened club members on the myriad of activities offered for free at the library and how to maximize use of the library card. In addition to books, DVDs, CDs and magazines, the library collection includes telescopes and seeds that can be checked out. A library card also gives members 24/7 access to more than 12 million items in the Maricopa County Library District's digital collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV shows, music, personal interest and professional development classes.
With nearly 600 members, Friends in the Hills offers more than 30 special activities and events each month, plus a monthly luncheon. For additional information about Friends in the Hills Welcome Club, visit fithwc.com.