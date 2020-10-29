Friends in the Hills has reconvened after being on hiatus for months because of the pandemic.
The active women’s social club gathered Oct. 14 for lunch at the Community Center, complying with all town recommendations to wear masks and stay socially distant. The number of attendees was limited, but those who attended enjoyed a catered lunch from Sofrita and guest speaker Bob Mandel.
Mandel, founder of Bob’s Free Bikes, talked about the mission of his program to provide a bicycle for any child in the greater Phoenix area who is otherwise not be able to own one. Bob’s Free Bikes partners with other established non-profits in the area already assisting families.
“The bike represents more than a mechanical object, as bikes create magic and supply life with thrills, excitement and adventure,” Mandel told the group.
Mandel’s story began when he was 13. His uncle had a program called “Uncle Al the Kiddie Pal.” He told Bob he would win a bike for his birthday.
When the ticket was pulled out, Bob had won the bike (he later learned that the contest was rigged). Mandel’s mother advised him to give the bike away, and he followed her advice. But he never forgot his excitement from winning the contest. The joy of giving stuck with Mandel for 63 years, which launched the plan for his program.
He now receives donated bicycles, repairs them and gives them away. His original goal was to give 52 bikes in his first year; he accomplished it in three weeks. He then aimed to give away 365 bikes in a year; he gave 365 bikes in three months. He has given more than 390 bikes to deserving children this year.
Mandel accepts used and new bicycles, and welcomes financial donations. To learn more or to get involved with “Changing kids’ lives one bike at a time,” email Mandel at bob@bobsfreebikes.org.
The next Friends in the Hills meeting is Nov. 12. Members will vote on nominees for the 2021 board. Officer installation will be held in December. The luncheon meetings will be held at the Community Center.
Friends in the Hills has nearly 600 members. The local women’s organization offers more than 30 special activities and events each month, plus a monthly luncheon.
For more information about the club, visit fithwc.com.